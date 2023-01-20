News Getty Images Azealia Banks Trashes Kanye West in New Interview / 01.20.2023

Azealia Banks is going off on Kanye West again.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the “212” rapper sounds off on Ye in the wake of his anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric.

“I feel like Kanye has made it so garbage to be an entertainer with any opinion,” she says. “If anybody was ever praying for Azealia Banks to finally shut the f**k up, Kanye has provided the platform.”

Banks, who has collaborated with West on unreleased music, says her problems with him began in 2020 after he said during a presidential campaign rally that he and Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their daughter North West.

“You’re a fu**ing idiot for basically sacrificing the mental health of your daughter,” she says. “Just because you can’t get attention from Kim Kardashian, you turn it on your fu**ing daughter. Kanye, you’re an abusive asshole and you’re a pussy for picking on that little-ass girl. You are the last person we need to hear from about Black fatherhood and the Black family unit.”

Banks, who now resides in Miami, claims she saw a cruel streak in Ye when she first worked with him a decade ago. At the time, he was starting to date Kardashian.

“To meet him and hear him talk shit about Kim Kardashian it gave me a little bit of glee, because you’re young, and you’re dumb, and you don’t get it yet,” she recalls. “When you’re getting all this messaging from hip-hop that you are exactly the type of Black woman that it doesn’t want, and then you meet someone that you like, because the music is so good, and he’s like: ‘I hate this white bitch’ – you’re like: ‘Yesss!'”

But she later realized how naive she had been. “As time goes on, it’s like: ‘Wait, you hated my Black ass, too! You hate all women!'”

She went on to address Ye’s anti-Semitic remarks and praise of Hitler. “Kanye, did you know that the Bible was the very book used to enslave your dumb ass? Have you ever read the Bible? I’m sure you haven’t. ‘Oh, Hitler was a good guy’ – do you think Hitler liked negroes? It’s way past shock culture and just into stupidity. You deserve to reap what you sow.”

Banks doesn’t see a road to redemption for the embattled Yeezy mogul. “I would hope not – because you have had it very fu**ed up for a very long time,” she adds. “In the future, when you’re walking down Times Square and you see Kanye West drinking flat Sprite out of a McDonald’s cup out of the garbage can, you can bring it all back to this moment.”

Ye even influenced her decision not to release her Hanukkah song “Queen of Sheba,” claiming he “fu**ed it up” with his anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Now signed to Parlophone, Banks is getting ready to drop her comeback single “New Bottega,” and is confident that it will put her back on the charts.

“I genuinely feel like, 13 years in, ‘New Bottega’ might be my Hot 100 debut,” she says. “Even if that bitch debuts at 99, I’mma be like ‘A-ha-ha-ha-ha, bitch.”