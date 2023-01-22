Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyoncé Performs 'Brown Skin Girl' with Blue Ivy at Dubai Concert

By Devin
  /  01.22.2023

All hail the queen.

Over four years since her last live show, Beyoncé reemerged during a private concert in Dubai on Saturday night as part of the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal.

She didn’t perform anything from her latest album Renaissance, instead delivering a 75-minute set full of songs that she hasn’t performed in a while. Backed by an orchestra, band, and dancers, she opened with her rendition of Etta James’ “At Last” before treating the invite-only crowd to favorites like “XO,” “Halo,” “Freedom,” “Beautiful Liar,” “Flaws and All,” and “I Care.”

The highlight came when she brought out Blue Ivy for their first performance of “Brown Skin Girl.” Dressed in all red, Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s 11-year-old daughter was welcomed with loud applause as she dueted with her mother on their 2019 Grammy-winning collaboration, with Blue even hitting some dance moves.

“Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” said Bey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She also shouted out her twins, Rumi and Sir, who made the trip to Dubai, along with JAY-Z and Bey’s parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles. “My beautiful children are here to see their mom perform,” Beyoncé told the crowd.

She continued with “Countdown” and “Naughty Girl,” capping off the show with “Drunk in Love” as a fireworks lit up the night sky. Attendees were not allowed to record video or take photos, but clips still surfaced on social media.

Beyoncé was paid a reported $24 million for the Dubai gig, which marks her first full concert since 2018.

The performance comes as she reportedly gears up to launch a Renaissance stadium tour this summer.

News
Beyoncé

TRENDING
News

GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

“Nobody knew when I actually was pregnant until it was gone.”
By Devin
01.19.2023
News

Trina Opens Up About Her Relationship With Tory Lanez

She was asked about the rumored romance during an interview with Yung Miami.
By Devin
01.21.2023
News

Nia Long Addresses Omarion Romance Rumors

The two were seen showing PDA on a red carpet.
By Devin
01.20.2023
News

Drake Introduces OVO Sound's First Female Signee Naomi Sharon

The R&B singer debuted two new songs to celebrate the deal.
By Devin
01.20.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories