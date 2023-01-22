News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Beyoncé Performs 'Brown Skin Girl' with Blue Ivy at Dubai Concert / 01.22.2023

All hail the queen.

Over four years since her last live show, Beyoncé reemerged during a private concert in Dubai on Saturday night as part of the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal.

She didn’t perform anything from her latest album Renaissance, instead delivering a 75-minute set full of songs that she hasn’t performed in a while. Backed by an orchestra, band, and dancers, she opened with her rendition of Etta James’ “At Last” before treating the invite-only crowd to favorites like “XO,” “Halo,” “Freedom,” “Beautiful Liar,” “Flaws and All,” and “I Care.”

The highlight came when she brought out Blue Ivy for their first performance of “Brown Skin Girl.” Dressed in all red, Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s 11-year-old daughter was welcomed with loud applause as she dueted with her mother on their 2019 Grammy-winning collaboration, with Blue even hitting some dance moves.

“Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” said Bey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Se você ama mulheres de pele marrom, eu quero que me ajudem a cantar esta canção.” — Beyoncé com Blue Ivy antes de cantarem Brown Skin Girl juntas. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YObsgDuL39 — Beyoncé Access Fan Account (@beyonceaccess) January 21, 2023

She also shouted out her twins, Rumi and Sir, who made the trip to Dubai, along with JAY-Z and Bey’s parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles. “My beautiful children are here to see their mom perform,” Beyoncé told the crowd.

She continued with “Countdown” and “Naughty Girl,” capping off the show with “Drunk in Love” as a fireworks lit up the night sky. Attendees were not allowed to record video or take photos, but clips still surfaced on social media.

Beyoncé performing "Drunk in Love" in Dubai pic.twitter.com/srqcxfJzPR — thequeenbey (@thequeenbey___) January 22, 2023

Beyoncé was paid a reported $24 million for the Dubai gig, which marks her first full concert since 2018.

The performance comes as she reportedly gears up to launch a Renaissance stadium tour this summer.