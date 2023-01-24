News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Justin Bieber Sells Music Rights for Over $200 Million / 01.24.2023

Justin Bieber has sold his music rights for over $200 million.

Just weeks after reports of the impending sale surfaced, Variety confirms that the “historic deal” with Hipgnosis Songs Capital has closed.

It encompasses Bieber’s shares of his publishing copyrights and master recordings for his entire back catalog featuring over 290 titles released before Dec. 31, 2021, including his six studio albums and hits like “Baby,” “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” and “Peaches.”

“I want to thank Merck [Mercuriadis] and his entire Hipgnosis team and all of our partners involved for working so hard to make this historic deal happen,” said Scooter Braun, Bieber’s manager of 15 years. “When Justin made the decision to make a catalog deal, we quickly found the best partner to preserve and grow this amazing legacy was Merck and Hipgnosis. For 15 years I have been grateful to witness this journey and today I am happy for all those involved. Justin’s greatness is just beginning.”

At 28, Bieber becomes one of the youngest acts to sell his music rights. The nine-figure deal is the largest music-rights acquisition for Hipgnosis Songs Capital, which purchased Justin Timberlake’s catalog earlier this year in a deal valued just over $100 million.

“The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable,” said Merck Mercuriadis, founder and CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management. “This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70, such is the power of this incredible catalog that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone. Scooter Braun has helped him build a magnificent catalog, and it’s a pleasure to welcome Justin and his incredible songs and recordings to the Hipgnosis family.”

Bieber is the latest artist to sell his catalog following seasoned acts like Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, and Bruce Springsteen, along with younger artists like John Legend, Future, and Iggy Azalea.