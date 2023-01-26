New Music Lil Yachty Returns With New Album 'Let's Start Here' / 01.26.2023

Lil Boat is back.

After taking the internet by storm with “Poland,” Lil Yachty keeps the momentum going with his first album in nearly three years, Let’s Start Here.

The trippy 14-track set is a departure from his rap-heavy projects of the past, with appearances from Daniel Caesar, Justine Skye, Fousheé, and Diana Gordon.

Surprisingly, “Poland” is not included on the tracklist. The viral sensation reached No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October and received co-signs from Drake and Wiz Khalifa.

“My new album is a non-rap album,” Yachty told Ice Box last year. “It’s alternative, it’s sick… It’s like a psychedelic, alternative project. It’s different. It’s all live instrumentation.”

Let’s Start Here marks the beginning of a new era for the 25-year-old MC. “I’ve changed my dynamic. This album and on, I’m creating music a whole lot differently.”

Yachty’s last album, Lil Boat 3, debuted at No. 14 in May 2020 and spawned the single “Oprah’s Bank Account” with Drake and DaBaby.

Stream Let’s Start Here below.