Big Sean Thirsts Over Jhené Aiko Post-Baby Selfies

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean may have a newborn at home, but they clearly haven’t lost the passion in their relationship.

On Sunday, Jhené showed off her post-baby body in a series of stunning selfies on Instagram.

“Nami & Noah’s mom checking in,” she captioned it.

Jhene Aiko so pretty 🥲😍 pic.twitter.com/9k8kXlKIGp — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) January 30, 2023

The slideshow had over 1.8 million likes from fans and friends including Kehlani and Big Sean, who wasn’t shy to share his affection for his baby mama’s body.

“Got damn big titties,” he commented.

Over the weekend, the couple posted a TikTok video where they sang their collaboration “I Know” while Jhené held their son. They also answered questions about their relationship including who said I love you first, who’s more annoying, and who loves the hardest.

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko sooo cute pic.twitter.com/49wJsrdhdC — KW (@iamforbidden88) January 28, 2023

In November, Jhené and Sean welcomed their first child together, Noah Hasani, who shares a middle name with Jhené’s late brother Miyagi.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani,” said Jhené, who also has a 14-year-old daughter, Namiko, with O’Ryan.

When they’re not changing diapers, the two have been in the studio. Last year, Sean confirmed that he and Jhené are readying a new TWENTY88 project.

“I’m working on a new album and new TWENTY88, me and Jhené,” he told Queen Naija on Instagram Live. “We’ve been working on it for a little bit. It’s coming along though.”