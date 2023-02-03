New Music Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Beyoncé Drops Surprise 'Cuff It' Remix / 02.03.2023

Beyoncé is in the mood to f**k something up.

Ahead of the Grammys this weekend, Queen Bey drops a surprise remix to her hit “Cuff It,” which is available for purchase on her website. She takes the Renaissance track and gives it a seductive makeover, complete with a new beat, lyrics, and vocals.

Over a sample of Twista’s 2009 track “Wetter,” which borrows from Janet Jackson’s “Any Time, Any Place,” Bey oozes sex as she takes it to the bedroom.

“Baby, make it rain / Don’t let go till it storms again / I pray that this will never end,” she sings on the remix.

Earlier this week, she announced dates for her “Renaissance World Tour,” which kicks off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden and runs through September.

Bey is rumored to perform at Sunday’s Grammys, where she received nine nominations including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Just last month, Blxst released his own mashup of “Cuff It” and “Wetter.”

Download the remix here