JAY-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of

JAY-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, & Rick Ross

  /  02.03.2023

The Roc will be in the building at the Grammys.

JAY-Z will join DJ Khaled for the first live performance of their Grammy-nominated collaboration “God Did” at Sunday’s show. According to Variety, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy will also hit the stage to perform the title track off Khaled’s album.

“God Did” is nominated for three Grammys, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

This will mark JAY-Z’s first performance at the Grammys since 2014 when he joined Beyoncé for “Drunk in Love.” He has won 24 Grammys throughout his career and is nominated for five awards this year, including Album of the Year for co-writing credits on Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Song of the Year for “Break My Soul.” He and Beyoncé are tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time with 88 each.

Other Grammy performers include Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, and more.

Quavo will also take the stage with Maverick City Music to perform “Without You” in tribute to the late Takeoff as part of an In Memoriam segment.

The Grammys will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded tribute featuring Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, and more.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

