Meek Mill Responds to DJ Drama's Claim That Lil Uzi Vert's 'Just Wanna Rock' Has Replaced 'Dreams and Nightmares' as Philly Anthem

Meek Mill won’t be upstaged by Lil Uzi Vert.

The Philly rapper responded after DJ Drama declared that Uzi’s hit “Just Wanna Rock” has replaced Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares” intro as the Philadelphia Eagles’ new anthem.

But Meek is not ready to hand over the title. He responded by reminding listeners just how influential his 2012 song has been on not only Philly, but the world.

“Intro been lighting the world for 10 years! Like shaking rooms for years!” he tweeted.

Intro been lighting the world for 10 years! Like shaking rooms for years! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 2, 2023

Earlier in the week, Drama told TMZ that “Just Wanna Rock” has become the Eagles’ new anthem as the Philadelphia team advances to the Super Bowl. Uzi even walked the Eagles out of the tunnel to his hit before Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Lil Uzi Vert running out with the Philadelphia Eagles today 🏈🔥 🦅🦇pic.twitter.com/dbcpAip9cX — UZIAWGE 👽🔊💒🛸🕴🏾 (@uziawge) January 29, 2023

“I think it’s fair to say that ‘Just Wanna Rock’ has replaced, with all due respect, ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year,” said Drama, who signed Uzi to his Generation Now label. “I’m looking forward to hearing that song many many times Super Bowl weekend.”

DJ Drama says “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil uzi vert surpassed Meek Mill’s intro as the ANTHEM of Philly 👀 is this true or false ?? pic.twitter.com/PitjwxfCZE — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 2, 2023

After Meek responded, Drama said he agreed that there was room for both songs.

“I Approve This Message! Its Room For Both Songs to Be Great 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Philly For The Win‼️” he tweeted.

I Approve This Message! Its Room For Both Songs to Be Great 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Philly For The Win‼️ https://t.co/wjqgYlwoZa — DJ DRAMA (@DJDRAMA) February 3, 2023

Following the Eagles’ NFC Championship win, Meek dropped an impromptu freestyle over Tupac’s “Hit ‘Em Up.” He also released another freestyle, “Don’t Follow the Heathens,” which he dedicated to the “trench babies.”