Offset Responds to Report of Alleged Fight With Quavo at Grammys

Offset is breaking his silence about his alleged fight with Quavo.

Earlier today, it was reported that the two got into a physical altercation backstage at Sunday’s Grammys. The incident happened right before Quavo took the stage to perform his song “Without You” as part of a tribute to Takeoff.

According to TMZ, Offset was asked by the Grammys to take part in the performance, but Quavo blocked the request. The report claims that the two had to be pulled apart, while Offset sources say he did not start the fight.

Quavo ultimately performed his emotional Takeoff tribute song “Without You” with Maverick City Music during the “In Memoriam” segment.

After the story circulated, Offset took to Twitter to address the report, seemingly denying that he and his “brother” Quavo had a physical altercation.

“What tf look like fighting my brother yal ni**as is crazy,” he tweeted on Monday morning.

Quavo has not responded to the report. Migos had been on the outs prior to Takeoff’s death in November. Quavo and Takeoff formed a duo and released their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links, while Offset pursued his solo career.

“We just stand on loyalty, we stand on real deal loyalty… This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing,” Quavo told the “Big Facts” podcast when asked about the group’s breakup. “This got something to do with the three brothers and it is what it is. Right now we gon’ be the duo till time tell.”