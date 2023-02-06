News Getty Images Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys Before Takeoff Tribute / 02.06.2023

Even Takeoff’s death cannot bring Quavo and Offset back together.

The Migos members reportedly got into a physical fight backstage at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. According to TMZ, the incident happened right before Quavo took the stage to perform a tribute to Takeoff as part of the “In Memoriam” segment.

The fight started after the Grammys reportedly asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused the request. He reportedly blocked Offset from joining him on stage to honor their fellow Migos member. Instead, Quavo performed his emotional song “Without You” with Maverick City Music.

Source say they had to be pulled apart and that Offset did not start the fight.

Offset attended the Grammys with his wife Cardi B, who presented the award for Best Rap Album. The couple was not seen in the audience during the “In Memoriam” performance.

The two had been on the outs prior to Takeoff’s death in November. Quavo and Takeoff formed a duo and released their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links, while Offset pursued his solo career.

Quavo addressed Migos’ breakup during an interview with the “Big Facts” podcast in October. “We just stand on loyalty, we stand on real deal loyalty… This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing,” he said. “This got something to do with the three brothers and it is what it is. Right now we gon’ be the duo till time tell.”

🚀 come back bra ! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) January 25, 2023

Offset continues to mourn Takeoff’s death on social media. Last month, he pleaded for his cousin to “come back.” He revealed that he has been in a “dark place” since Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.

“Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up,” he tweeted.