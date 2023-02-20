News Derek White/WireImage Gunna's Team Responds to Snitching Accusations / 02.20.2023

Gunna continues to get caught up in snitching allegations.

The Atlanta rapper was released from prison in December after entering a negotiated plea, known as an Alford plea, in which he pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in the YSL RICO case.

During his court appearance, he affirmed a series of statements presented by the prosecution. “YSL is a music label and a gang, and you have personal knowledge that members or associates of YSL have committed crimes in furtherance of the gang.”

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was sentenced to five years with one served in prison. The one-year sentence was commuted to time served and four years suspended. He must complete at least 350 hours of community service, including speaking with young people about the dangers of gangs.

Despite taking the plea deal, Gunna said he would not be cooperating with prosecutors further.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement shortly before his release from jail.

Gunna must testify if called as a condition of his release, but legal experts don’t expect him to be called to the stand.

Full statement from attorney Sadow: (Transparency: I, of course, reached out when I was reporting this story. They initially declined to comment out of concern that it wouldn’t help quiet the snitching rumors which were trending online a lot in January.) pic.twitter.com/3mR4vCJ2dp — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) February 19, 2023

In hip-hop circles, Gunna has faced relentless allegations that he snitched on Young Thug by taking the Alford plea. In a piece for Okayplayer, Jewel Wicker examined the conversation surrounding Gunna’s plea deal and the accusations of snitching.

After the article was published, Gunna’s legal team issued a statement reiterating that he has not cooperated with prosecutors.

“Gunna has never been interviewed by or cooperated with law enforcement or prosecutors in the RICO case,” said his attorney Steve Sadow. “Nor have his attorneys proffered information on his behalf. What was said at his Alford plea hearing was solely to resolve his own case. It cannot be used by the prosecution against Young Thug or any other defendant.”

Gunna is among eight defendants, including Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk, who took a plea deal in the months leading up to trial. Jury selection began last month for the remaining 14 defendants including Thug.