Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Takes Plea Deal in YSL Case

Young Thug’s brother is the latest to take a plea deal in the YSL gang case.

Quantavious Grier, better known as Unfoonk, entered a negotiated guilty plea on Tuesday, making him the fifth defendant to plead out ahead of next month’s trial.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Unfoonk pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

He was sentenced to 12 years, with two years commuted to time served and the remainder on probation. The negotiated guilty plea includes 750 hours of community service and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

As part of the guilty plea, Grier is not allowed to talk to Young Thug or any of the other co-defendants. He must testify if called, but he is allowed to assert his Fifth Amendment right.

Upon his release from jail, Unfoonk returned to social media to address those who called him a snitch for taking the pea deal.

“Damn people really think I told on my own brother smh,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “Show me in my paperwork I told on anybody lol, I’m not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings.”

Just last week, Gunna was released from jail after he entered a negotiated plea in which he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Act, while maintaining his innocence on the same charge.

Additionally, YSL affiliates Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke, and co-defendant Walter Murphy all entered negotiated guilty pleas last week and have been released from jail. There are now 23 remaining defendants including Young Thug, who is accused of being the leader of the alleged YSL gang.

Jury selection in the trial is set to commence Jan. 4.