New Music Stream Don Toliver's New Album 'Love Sick' / 02.23.2023

Don Life.

Don Toliver returns with his highly-anticipated new album Love Sick, which arrives today via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records.

The 16-track set boasts a star-studded lineup including Wizkid, Brent Faiyaz, Charlie Wilson, James Blake, TisaKorean, and Toro y Moi.

Justin Bieber and Future team up on “Private Landing,” while Lil Durk and GloRilla are featured on “Leave the Club.” Don duets with his girlfriend Kali Uchis on the previously-released single “4 Me,” which samples Beenie Man and Mya’s “Girls Dem Sugar.”

The album arrives alongside a self-written short film, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting today. Fans can also tune in to Love Sick Radio on Amazon’s Amp app on Friday for a live conversation with Don during the film’s premiere.

Love Sick follows 2021’s Life of a Don, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hits “What You Need” and “Drugs n Hella Melodies” with Kali Uchis.

Starting March 8, Don will hit the road with Future on the “One Big Party Tour,” which runs through April 8 in Minneapolis.

Stream Love Sick below.