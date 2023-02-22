News Getty Images Future Announces 'One Big Party Tour' With Don Toliver / 02.22.2023

The party continues.

Future has announced another leg of his “One Big Party Tour” with special guest Don Toliver. The month-long arena trek, which also features G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist, and Dess Dior in select cities, kicks off March 9 at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center.

Future and friends will travel across the country, with stops in Dallas, Philadelphia, Oakland, and Indianapolis, wrapping April 8 in Minneapolis.

The first leg with just Future kicked off in early January and hit cities including Houston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, and Boston.

The tour announcement comes as Don Toliver readies his new album Love Sick for release this Friday. The project features Wizkid and Kali Uchis, who appears on the single “4 U.”

LOVESICK 2/24 ❤️‍🩹 REVEALING THE CAST OF CHARACTERS TOMORROW 🫡 WHO DO YALL WANT TO SEE❓❓❓ pic.twitter.com/LVDv5T5k4y — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) February 23, 2023

Love Sick arrives alongside a self-written short film, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday. Fans can also tune in to Love Sick Radio on Amazon’s Amp app on Friday for a live conversation with Don during the film’s premiere.

Future is also back in the studio working on a new album. Earlier this month, he told fans that he was in “album mode.”

Tickets are on sale now. See dates below.

One Big Party Tour Dates

March 9 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

March 12 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

March 17 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

March 19 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Arena

March 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Arena

March 25 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

March 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

April 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 7 – Kansas City, MO – T–Mobile Center

April 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center