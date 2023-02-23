Lil Wayne and DMX

Lil Wayne Drops New Single 'Kant Nobody' with DMX

By Devin
  /  02.23.2023

The GOAT is back.

As fans await Tha Carter VI, Lil Wayne returns with his new single “Kant Nobody” featuring the late great DMX. The Swizz Beatz-produced track finds Weezy in top form, spitting over a sample of DMX’s “Ni**az Done Started Something” off X’s 1998 debut It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

“Best rapper, ex-trapper, dress dapper / Swizzy gave me a headbanga, a neck snappa,” raps Tunechi, who previously teamed up with Swizz on 2018’s “Uproar.” “X-factor, make a rapper an example / All I need is a beat with a DMX sample.”

He continues with the killer bars: “Weezy F and the F is for F-bomber / Yes, mama, I’ma eat you like Jeff Dahmer.”

The song arrives ahead of Tha Carter VI, the sixth installment in Wayne’s long-running Carter series, which is due later this year.

He is also gearing up to hit the road on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” which kicks off April 4 in Minneapolis before making its way to Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, and Houston, wrapping on May 13 in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Weezy can be heard alongside NLE Choppa on the latter’s single “Ain’t Gonna Answer,” which drops tonight.

New Music
DMX
Lil Wayne

