News Pierre Suu/Getty Images Kodak Black Arrest Warrant Issued Over Failed Drug Test / 02.26.2023

Kodak Black is wanted by cops in Florida.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the rapper after he allegedly violated his bail conditions by failing a drug test earlier this month.

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the warrant was filed in Broward County court on Friday.

A judge cited two incidents in recent weeks including on Feb. 3 when Kodak did not show up for a random drug test and failed to submit a sample that day. On Feb. 8, when he did submit a sample, it reportedly came back positive with traces of fentanyl.

A judge ordered authorities to arrest him if they see him. There are also additional orders to hold him without bond until his next hearing in his drug case from last year.

Back in July, Kodak was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone.

Police allegedly found 31 white tablets in his car during a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone. Kodak posted $75,000 bail and was released from jail.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest,” his lawyer Bradford Cohen said at the time. “There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case.”