Ice Spice and Pete Davidson

Ice Spice and Pete Davidson Spark Viral Dating Rumor

By Devin
  /  02.28.2023

Ice Spice’s love life continues to make headlines.

This week, the “Munch” rapper found herself romantically linked to Pete Davidson after a fake rumor went viral. Despite no credible source, the report gained traction and caused a frenzy as many fell for the internet hoax.

“Pete Davidson dating ice spice? Streets is done,” commented one Twitter user, while others reacted accordingly with memes.

While Pete has a history of dating famous women including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale, there’s no truth to the Ice Spice rumor. The “SNL” alum is currently dating actress Chase Sui Wonders.

Ice was recently linked to Lil Tjay after he bought her a $150,000 Richard Mille watch for Valentine’s Day. However, her team denied the romance rumors, saying the gift was to celebrate their “Gangsta Boo” collaboration charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ice Spice’s star continues to rise. She currently has the No. 3 song in the country with “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” her collaboration with PinkPantheress.

It also appears that she and Drake are on good terms. The OVO rapper re-followed her on Instagram after dumping her last year.

“We’re cool,” Ice Spice said during her appearance on BET’s Rap City 22. “We spoke after that a couple times and we’re good. There’s no beef.”

