News Getty Images Saweetie and YG Spark Romance Rumors / 03.04.2023

YG may just be Saweetie’s type.

The rappers are sparking romance rumors after they were seen cozied up backstage at Rolling Loud California on Friday. Photos obtained by The Shade Room show a green-haired Saweetie smiling while talking to YG, who puts his hand around her waist at one point.

But their PDA wasn’t enough to convince fans, many of who were not sold on their rumored romance. “That’s a grab of an elbow … let’s not lose our minds,” commented one person. “this gives.. absolutely nothing,” added another.

It’s possible the two were simply just saying hi to each other. They are no strangers, having collaborated on Mozzy’s 2022 single “In My Face.”

Both took the stage on the first day of the three-day festival in Inglewood, Calif. Saweetie brought out Too $hort to perform “Blow the Whistle,” while YG was joined by Tyga during his set.

Both have been in high-profile relationships before. Saweetie dated Quavo for three years before splitting in early 2021, while YG and Kehlani were once an item.