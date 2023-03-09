News Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images Hit-Boy Takes Shots at Metro Boomin, Mustard, & Hitmaka / 03.09.2023

Hit-Boy is beefing over beats.

The super-producer behind hits for Nas, Drake, and JAY-Z is calling out Metro Boomin, Southside, Mustard, and Hitmaka on a new freestyle. In the clip, which was shared by Rory, a confident Hit-Boy rattled off names while questioning his peers’ versatility.

“I don’t really know dude, he seem like a cool cat / But I never once heard Metro Boomin do boom-bap,” he says of Metro, who recently sold part of his catalog for a reported $70 million.

He also had smoke for Southside: “I never heard a Southside beat without an 808 in it / HB in drunk driver mode, I swerve in every lane with it.”

Okay .. I’m instigating producer beef lmao @_Hitmaka you know you my guy but it’s on you pic.twitter.com/O0ySsBz0Mu — Rory (@thisisrory) March 9, 2023

Mustard was next on his hit list. “I f**k with Mustard, he could make that ratchet shit with his eyes closed / But now I’m starting to wonder, can that ni**a chop soul?” he asks.

He then turned his attention to Hitmaka aka Yung Berg, who instigated the beef when he claimed he was hotter than him.

“I just seen Yung Berg spoke on the wave / I should do him like Trick Trick and snatch hit out his name,” he quips.

. @_Hitmaka issues a challenge to @Hit_Boy – track for track! Who do you think would win? Watch the full conversation: https://t.co/owwkoWKGtH pic.twitter.com/7ij6oFYO4A — HOT 97 (@HOT97) March 8, 2023

During an interview with “The Breakfast Club” this week, Hitmaka claimed that he had more radio hits than his fellow beatmaker.

“See, I’m on the radio. Hit-Boy is not on the radio,” Hitmaka said before calling Hit-Boy a “legendary producer.”

“If you play the soundtrack to your life for the last four to five years on radio, I know it’s gotta be frustrating with him ’cause my name is so similar,” he added.

Hit-Boy is gearing up for his next big release, a joint album with Musiq Soulchild called Victims & Villains, which drops tonight.