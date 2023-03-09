News Rae Sremmurd Announces 'Sremm4Life' Release Date / 03.09.2023

The wait is almost over.

After much anticipation, Rae Sremmurd has announced that Sremm4Life, the long-awaited fourth installment in their SremmLife series, will arrive April 7. In addition to revealing a release date, they unveiled the cover art.

SREMM4LIFE 4️⃣🥁 April 7 🗓️💿 pic.twitter.com/MlVtAswgLw — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) March 9, 2023

Tonight, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee will release their latest single “Tanisha (Pump That),” produced by Pharrell and Mike WiLL Made-It, who previewed the summer-ready vibe on Instagram.

“This mf a smash fr no lie… breath of fresh air,” tweeted Mike WiLL.

DJ’s hit me right here I will send u service pack for Rae Sremmurd new single , this mf a smash fr no lie… breath of fresh air — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) March 9, 2023

Leading up to the album’s release, the duo dropped a series of tracks including “Sucka Or Sum,” “Torpedo,” “Denial,” and “Community D**k” with Flo Milli.

This marks the fourth chapter in the SremmLife series, which began in 2015. It was followed by 2016’s SremmLife 2 and 2018’s triple album SR3MM.

You can catch Rae Sremmurd performing their new music live at Coachella in April.