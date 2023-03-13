News Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Responds to 'Satan' Lyrics Backlash / 03.13.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is not dancing with the devil.

During his performance at Rolling Loud California earlier this month, the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper debuted a controversial new song where he alludes to Satan while referencing his girlfriend, JT of City Girls.

“I make a City Girl believe in Satan,” rapped Uzi, who wore a pentagram belt, which is often associated with Satanism, during his performance.

LIL UZI VERT PREVIEWS NEW SONG AT ROLLING LOUD pic.twitter.com/xqohN4WPnE — 𝐬𝐞a✬ (@destroynectar) March 6, 2023

But he received backlash on social media, including from Summer Walker, who called him out for promoting Satanic worship.

“lol ….. i be genuinely curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before?” she asked. “Or it’s just trend cause I feel like if you have you’d stop playin..really nothing funny or cute about it.”

Summer Walker shares her opinion on Lil Uzi Vert’s choice of song lyrics. 📸(@gettyimages )#PostAndDelete pic.twitter.com/2UW0zaluKy — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 7, 2023

Now Uzi has responded. Speaking with TMZ, he said that the lyrics were not literal and that he was only metaphorically speaking.

“Not actually Satan, but just basically I make a girl do whatever I say so,” he said while wearing a pentagram symbol on his beanie.

As for JT, she didn’t take the lyrics too seriously. “She really didn’t think too much of it… She knows what I really mean,” added Uzi.

He also brushed off the backlash, saying he doesn’t pay attention to the chatter. “I really don’t even pay attention to them even saying that because I just say whatever I want in my songs. It’s just like my freedom of speech.”

Lil Uzi Vert said PINK TAPE releases in like 2 months 👀, confirms “City Girl ( Satan) song is on it & also speaks on the controversy of talking about “Satan” in their new song 👹 pic.twitter.com/53wKuTkjds — uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 (@uziawge) March 13, 2023

Uzi went on to say that he comes from a “real religious household” and didn’t intend to offend anyone. “I kinda say anything I want to say,” he said. “Even if I offend people, I don’t mean to offend people. If they don’t like it, they have the option to turn it off.”

When asked if he believes in Satan, he responded with a smirk, “Umm, no.”

Uzi confirmed that the song will appear on his upcoming Pink Tape, which drops in the next two months.