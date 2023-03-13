Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Crowns Ice Spice 'Princess,' Sparks Collaboration Rumors

By Devin
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is giving Ice Spice her flowers.

The Bronx rapper has taken the music world by storm, with a top 5 hit and fans like North West, and now she’s getting a co-sign from the queen herself, who crowned her the “princess.”

Nicki had fans in a frenzy when she left a comment on one of Ice Spice’s recent Instagram posts.

“thick cus i be eatin oats,” Ice Spice wrote in her caption, referencing lyrics from her song “Princess Diana.”

Nicki responded by quoting more of the track’s lyrics. “Btchs slow so I gih dem a pass. Nah. Grah!” she wrote, adding, “No more passes Princess…Let’s go.”

Fans have speculated that Nicki has recorded a remix to “Princess Diana,” which appears on Ice Spice’s EP Like..?

Nicki continued to show her love by reposting Ice Spice’s cover of Dazed magazine and declaring her the “People’s PRINCESS.”

Ice Spice responded in her IG Story, “Ya heard da Queen.”

Ice Spice

The 23-year-old grew up idolizing Nicki and has credited her for inspiring her rap career. “When I saw Nicki, I was so mesmerized,” she told XXL. “She’s the first female rapper that I seen. And ever since then, I was kinda set on what I wanted to be.”

She recently commented on one of Nicki’s posts, calling her the “cutest ever,” prompting Nicki to pin the comment.

Ice Spice is enjoying success with her PinkPantheress collaboration “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” which is currently No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

News
Nicki Minaj

TRENDING
News

Summer Walker Slams Lil Uzi Vert Over Satanic Lyrics

“Really nothing funny or cute about it.”
By Devin
03.07.2023
News

Offset Denies Rumor That He's in Protective Custody

He called “cap” on the internet rumors.
By Devin
03.11.2023
News

Logic Seemingly Responds After Joe Budden Begs Him to Retire

He posted a TikTok video in response to Budden’s latest diss.
By Devin
03.10.2023
News

Elon Musk Reportedly Consulted with Kanye West to Build 'Texas Utopia'

The planned town is being built on thousands of acres of land outside Austin.
By Devin
03.11.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories