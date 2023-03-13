News Getty Images Nicki Minaj Crowns Ice Spice 'Princess,' Sparks Collaboration Rumors / 03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is giving Ice Spice her flowers.

The Bronx rapper has taken the music world by storm, with a top 5 hit and fans like North West, and now she’s getting a co-sign from the queen herself, who crowned her the “princess.”

Nicki had fans in a frenzy when she left a comment on one of Ice Spice’s recent Instagram posts.

“thick cus i be eatin oats,” Ice Spice wrote in her caption, referencing lyrics from her song “Princess Diana.”

Nicki responded by quoting more of the track’s lyrics. “Btchs slow so I gih dem a pass. Nah. Grah!” she wrote, adding, “No more passes Princess…Let’s go.”

Fans have speculated that Nicki has recorded a remix to “Princess Diana,” which appears on Ice Spice’s EP Like..?

omg not she calling her the princess.. icespice really is chose! pic.twitter.com/K3NNpkGts1 — JA (@sleezyjamie) March 12, 2023

Nicki continued to show her love by reposting Ice Spice’s cover of Dazed magazine and declaring her the “People’s PRINCESS.”

Ice Spice responded in her IG Story, “Ya heard da Queen.”

The 23-year-old grew up idolizing Nicki and has credited her for inspiring her rap career. “When I saw Nicki, I was so mesmerized,” she told XXL. “She’s the first female rapper that I seen. And ever since then, I was kinda set on what I wanted to be.”

She recently commented on one of Nicki’s posts, calling her the “cutest ever,” prompting Nicki to pin the comment.

Ice Spice is enjoying success with her PinkPantheress collaboration “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” which is currently No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.