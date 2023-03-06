News Getty Images North West Transforms Into Ice Spice in New TikTok Video / 03.06.2023

North West’s love for Ice Spice continues.

After getting a surprise visit from the “Munch” rapper, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 9-year-old daughter transformed into the Bronx bombshell in her latest TikTok video.

In the clip, which she uploaded to her shared account with her mother, North dons a curly ginger wig and white tracksuit, even rocking a replica of Ice’s signature chain while dancing and singing along to a sped-up version of “In Ha Mood.”

They need to take North Phone 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0X28mViJvc — Tashaa Cee ربة الاهة (@TaSha_Cee) March 6, 2023

This comes after Ice Spice visited North at her home and made a surprise cameo in her viral videos, which have received millions of views. In one clip, North and her “baddie friends” danced to “In Ha Mood” before Ice Spice popped into the frame wearing all pink and Kim Kardashian even made a cameo.

In another video, Ice Spice and her young fans raid a fridge while singing along to her PinkPantheress collaboration “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.”

North has called Ice Spice one of her favorite artists and even drew a portrait of her idol.

“Just met Ice Spice literally screaming. She is so nice,” she said in one video.

aw this is so cute pic.twitter.com/B4gdhifchJ — ໊ (@spicesdior) March 4, 2023

The drawing drew praise from Ice Spice, who called North “really talented.” “That was so cute,” she told E! News. “Shoutout to Northie. I love her.”

Over the weekend, Ice Spice hit the stage at Rolling Loud California where she performed her hits including “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” which is currently No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.