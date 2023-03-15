News Michael Tran/FilmMagic 50 Cent Threatens to Seize Former Employee's Home to Collect $6 Million Judgement / 03.15.2023

50 Cent is showing no mercy.

The hip-hop mogul recently won a $6.2 million lawsuit against his former employee who was found guilty of embezzling, and now he’s demanding that he pay up.

Mitchell Green, the former Director of Brand Management for 50 Cent’s champagne and cognac company Sire Spirits, had been increasing prices and secretly receiving $2.2 million in kickbacks from wholesalers from 2018-2020, but he was exposed after being threatened with extortion, according to AllHipHop.

Sire Spirits fired Green and took him to court, where he was found liable for the money he pocketed. Sire, which includes Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi champagne, was awarded a total of $6,194,293, including compensatory damages, pre-judgment interest, disgorged compensation and benefits, attorneys’ fees and costs, and arbitrator compensation.

However, Green has yet to pay up. On March 14, he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. 50 intends to do whatever it takes to collect his judgment, including seizing Green’s bank accounts, personal property, and any other assets.

Last week, he reposted a headline about the judgement and demanded his money. “Look I’m a need that by Monday!” he wrote.

He also shared another story where he is quoted as saying, “I need you out my house by Monday,” while joking about his renovation plans once he seizes the property.

“I think i’m gonna put Epoxy floors in this place,” 50 added in his caption. “I’m gonna keep it and his family pictures around, you know as a theme for the place. LOL.”

This isn’t the first time 50 has come to collect his money. Back in 2020, he filed a lien against Teairra Mari in an attempt to collect a $40,000 judgment in a revenge porn lawsuit. He also exposed “Power” executive producer Randall Emmett for not paying back a $1 million loan, and demanded $300,000 from his “Power” co-star Rotimi.