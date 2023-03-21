News Joseph Okpako/WireImage Davido Announces New Album 'Timeless' / 03.21.2023

It’s almost that time.

It’s been over two years, but Davido is readying his return to music. The Nigerian superstar has announced that his fourth studio album Timeless will arrive March 31 via Columbia Records.

The 17-track album is now available for pre-order and includes “Champion Sound,” his 2021 collaboration with Focalistic.

In addition to revealing the cover art, he shared a trailer in which he reflects on his journey and looks back on the past 11 years of his career.

“There is a time for everything. A time to grieve and a time to heal,” said Davido, who lost his 3-year-old son in a tragic accident last year. “A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence. We all have the choice to do this in our own time, but thank God I am grounded by your love, which is timeless.”

Timeless marks Davido’s first album since 2020’s A Better Time, which spawned collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Nas, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and more.

In the meantime, he has collaborated with CKay (“WATAWI”) and Pheelz (“Electricity”), and also contributed “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” for the FIFI 2022 World Cup Soundtrack.