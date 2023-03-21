News Getty Images Lil Nas X Responds After Saweetie Says He's Her Celebrity Crush / 03.21.2023

Saweetie is crushing on Lil Nas X.

During a recent interview, the “My Type” rapper opened up about her love for the “Old Town Road” hitmaker, declaring him her “celebrity guy crush.”

“My celebrity guy crush is Lil Nas. He is so fine to me,” she told E! News. “He look better than me.”

Nas X was clearly flattered by Saweetie’s comments. He reposted a clip from the interview while joking that he was ready to switch teams.

“goodbye lgbt community, we had a great run,” tweeted the openly gay rapper.

goodbye lgbt community, we had a great run. 💓 https://t.co/DyXnZOqNry — pussy (@LilNasX) March 21, 2023

Saweetie also made her feelings for the “Industry Baby” rapper known by liking a tweet of his recent performance from Lollapalooza Chile. Some fans thought she was being shady, but she set the record straight.

“He was lookin fine af that’s why I liked the video I didn’t see the shadiness …. *unlikes*,” she wrote.

he was lookin fine af that’s why I liked the video I didn’t see the shadiness …. *unlikes* — 💎 (@Saweetie) March 18, 2023

.@Saweetie clears up why Lil Nas X hate tweet was liked on her account: “he was lookin fine af that’s why I liked the video I didn’t see the shadiness …. *unlikes*” pic.twitter.com/xuRnXopEOY — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) March 18, 2023

Also in the interview, Saweetie called Rihanna her “celebrity girl crush” and revealed why her debut album has been delayed for nearly two years.

“I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” she said. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious.”