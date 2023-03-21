Lil Nas X and Saweetie

Lil Nas X Responds After Saweetie Says He's Her Celebrity Crush

Saweetie is crushing on Lil Nas X.

During a recent interview, the “My Type” rapper opened up about her love for the “Old Town Road” hitmaker, declaring him her “celebrity guy crush.”

“My celebrity guy crush is Lil Nas. He is so fine to me,” she told E! News. “He look better than me.”

Nas X was clearly flattered by Saweetie’s comments. He reposted a clip from the interview while joking that he was ready to switch teams.

“goodbye lgbt community, we had a great run,” tweeted the openly gay rapper.

Saweetie also made her feelings for the “Industry Baby” rapper known by liking a tweet of his recent performance from Lollapalooza Chile. Some fans thought she was being shady, but she set the record straight.

“He was lookin fine af that’s why I liked the video I didn’t see the shadiness …. *unlikes*,” she wrote.

Also in the interview, Saweetie called Rihanna her “celebrity girl crush” and revealed why her debut album has been delayed for nearly two years.

“I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” she said. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious.”

