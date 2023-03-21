News Gary Gershoff/WireImage Nicki Minaj Shares New Family Photos with Son Papa Bear / 03.21.2023

Nicki Minaj is giving fans a peek at life at home with the Pettys.

The rap queen took to Instagram to share new photos of her family, including her husband Kenneth Petty and 2-and-a-half-year-old son Papa Bear, who is looking all grown up. In one pic, the stylish toddler is seen rocking an Off-White varsity jacket and yellow beanie while posing alongside his parents.

Nicki was also joined by her mother Carol Maraj. Mother and daughter were both sitting pretty in one side-by-side photo, looking like they could be sisters. Nicki also shared pics of her father-in-law with her husband and one group photo with extended members of her family.

“3 generations of Petty. Plus mommy… Moments 4 Life…” she captioned the slideshow.

Nicki and her family have a new place to call home. She recently purchased a mansion in the exclusive Hidden Hills community outside of Los Angeles for just under $20 million. The 12,000-square-foot modern farmhouse includes eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, plus a giant closet for all her designer clothes.

Papa seems to be making himself right at home. Nicki shared a video of her son roaming through the lavish closet, which is bigger than some New York apartments.

Earlier this month, Nicki dropped her latest single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.