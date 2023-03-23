Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena

6ix9ine Was Reportedly Locked in a Room After Gym Attack

By Devin
  /  03.23.2023

6ix9ine was rushed to safety after his brutal gym attack.

More details are emerging about what happened following Tuesday’s ambush inside a sauna at an LA Fitness in South Florida. According to TMZ, the gym’s quick-thinking staff locked the rapper in a room after the incident, possibly avoiding an even worse beatdown.

Tekashi had frequented the gym in the past without any issues. During his visits, he would typically use the StairMaster for about 20 minutes. If he was approached, most of the interactions were peaceful and he was willing to pose with fans.

As was previously reported, 6ix9ine was at the Lake Worth gym when he was jumped by a group of men. Video footage shows Tekashi on the floor while a man kicks him and pulls him by the hair and another films on his phone. 6ix9ine tries to protect himself from his attackers, but he is clearly outnumbered.

After the gym called 911, 6ix9ine was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back. Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

6ix9ine did not have security with him at the time of the ambush, but his attorney plans to call the Feds to make sure he receives protection. It’s unclear if the attack was connected to Tekashi’s cooperation with the government.

His bodyguard Bam-Bam has denied rumors that he was the one who orchestrated 69’s beatdown. He even challenged his attackers to a fight, offering $10,000 if they win or even worse if they lose.

“4 vs 1 y’all weak ass bitches against me .. you win I pay you 10,000$ n if you lose you die .. there will be no ref.. CLAIM IT GANGSTAS,” he wrote.

