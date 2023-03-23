New Music 6LACK Is Back With His New Album 'Since I Have a Lover' / 03.23.2023

6LACK is back.

Four years since his last album, the R&B singer finds his way back on his third studio album Since I Have A Lover.

The 19-track set, his most vulnerable yet, serves as a “therapy session” following a “four-year period of self-doubt, depression, bad relationships, creativity blocks, homelessness, and money problems,” he tells USA Today.

SIHAL features appearances from Don Toliver, Wale, and 6LACK’s girlfriend QUIN (“wunna dem”), along with interludes from friends and family members. Leading up to the release, he dropped a series of songs including “Fatal Attraction,” the Sting-sampled “Talkback,” and the title track.

“Each album has been a representation of where I’ve been,” 6LACK told Hot 97. “This album was my acknowledging that it’s my everyday practice to just be better. Even if I’m not there, I know what it takes now. I’m way more aware than I was in 2016. I’m way more aware than I was in 2018. I’m aware that it’s not always gonna be perfect. Some days might feel super high, some days might feel super low.”

6LACK plans to share his journey when he hits the road on a world tour later this year. “We can go through each album and we can graduate from one feeling to another feeling and then end the show on the highest note,” he said.

Stream Since I Have A Lover below.