NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne Join Forces on 'Ain't Gonna Answer' / 03.23.2023

NLE Choppa links with the GOAT Lil Wayne on their long-awaited collaboration “Ain’t Gonna Answer.”

The high-energy track finds the two delivering rapid-fire rhymes over a Hot Boyz-inspired beat, produced by Ben Billions.

“From the city of Memphis / We known for mackin’ and pimpin’ / But I’m a Hot Boy / I can’t lie, I got some Weezy up in me,” NLE raps before Wayne comes through with his own fiery verse: “From a Hot Boy to a mad man, that high water run hell deep / Call him NLE, you can call me Makaveli.”

NLE has been vocal about his love for the Young Money icon. He presented his idol with flowers and a handwritten note on set of the music video in February.

“Growing up, I had 3 favorites, Kobe, 2Pac, and the one and only Dwayne Carter!!! I pray this is just the beginning of a big brother, lil brother relationship,” wrote Choppa. “Awards couldn’t even amount to how many lives you have changed and inspired. I am proud to be a part of both forever grateful.”

NLE Choppa gives Lil Wayne his flowers pic.twitter.com/4AW1l7nDH1 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 15, 2023

The collaboration follows a series of tracks from NLE including “Mo Upfront,” “Champions,” and “23,” and arrives ahead of his album Cottonwood 2, due April 14.

Wayne has been in the studio working on his highly-anticipated album Tha Carter VI. Last month, he dropped his Swizz Beatz-produced single “Kant Nobody” featuring the late DMX.