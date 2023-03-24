News Tom Hauck/Getty Images Drake Ticket Prices Spark Class-Action Lawsuit / 03.24.2023

Drake fans are taking legal action against Ticketmaster.

A Canadian law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging that the ticketing giant price gouged tickets for Drake’s upcoming “It’s All a Blur” tour. Montreal-based law firm LPC Avocat Inc. claims that Ticketmaster “intentionally misleads consumers for their own financial gain.”

According to the complaint, obtained by the Toronto Star, a Montreal man purchased two “Official Platinum” seats for Drake’s show at the Bell Centre on July 14 for $789.54 each. The next day, a second show was added to Ticketmaster and the same seats were allegedly listed for $350 less.

The suit alleges that Ticketmaster knew Drake would add a second Montreal show, but “concealed this information” in order to “squeeze out” as much money as possible from fans buying tickets for the first show.

The class-action lawsuit is seeking “compensatory damages in the aggregate amount of the difference between the prices charged for ‘Official Platinum’ tickets and what their regular price ought to have been,” plus $300 per customer in punitive damages.

Earlier this month, Drake announced dates for his first tour in four years with 21 Savage. The “It’s All a Blur” trek kicks off June 16 in New Orleans and stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 5.

When tickets went on sale last week, fans voiced their frustration over the pricing. Tickets were advertised for as little as $69, but some seats were going for as much as $1,000.

me looking for the $69 tickets for drake 😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/VUOeezk4nZ — rachel (@rachelgeorgex) March 15, 2023

Those Drake and 21 Savage ticket prices gonna make you pull out a second mortgage — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 15, 2023