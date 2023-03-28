Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Doja Cat Responds to Plastic Surgery Criticism

By Devin
  /  03.28.2023

Doja Cat doesn’t care about your criticism.

The “Kiss Me More” rapper recently revealed that she underwent cosmetic procedures including liposuction and breast surgery. She faced criticism on social media from some who thought she was not setting a good example for her young fans.

“Stop encouraging your young and impressionable fans to change their bodies,” tweeted one person.

But Doja was quick to put her critics in their place with her blunt response.

“Eat my long quiet and warm farts,” she clapped back.

Doja underwent surgery to reduce her breast size, revealing that she’s now a “32C.” She says she hasn’t suffered much pain since the procedure. “I’m just numb and swollen as f**k under my arms,” she told a fan.

She plans on revealing her new body in a few weeks. “Soon when they dont look like two loafs of bread. give it 3 more weeks,” she said.

While she recovers from her surgery, she did step out to Monday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she took home the award for Most Played Artist of the Year.

Doja has been hard at work on her next album Hellmouth, which she said will lean in a “more masculine direction” than 2021’s Planet Her.

“I know that I’ve done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds,” she told Variety, “but for this next era, I’m going in a more masculine direction.”

News
Doja Cat

TRENDING
News

Man Says He Broke Up With His Girlfriend After Chris Brown Gave Her a Lap Dance

He blames Breezy for the breakup.
By Devin
03.24.2023
News

Young Thug's Sister, Angela Grier, Dies

Her family mourned the loss on social media.
By Devin
03.27.2023
News

Lil Wayne Disputes Internet Claims of His Net Worth

“I don’t have a cent close to that,” he said of his reported fortune.
By Devin
03.27.2023
News

Chlöe Bailey Responds to Backlash Over 'Swarm' Sex Scene

“I’m an actress. I was doing my job.”
By Devin
03.24.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories