News Amy Sussman/WireImage Jhené Aiko Debuts New Song, Teases 'New Era' / 03.29.2023

Jhené Aiko has been quiet on the music front, but that’s about to change.

On Tuesday, the R&B singer surprised fans by previewing a brand new song on Instagram. The blissful track, which does not have a title, was accompanied by Jhené’s angelic vocals and upbeat lyrics.

“I’m satisfied with life / I do not just get by, I thrive,” she sings. “What a miracle to be up and alive / Sending love to those who are stuck in the fight / I cannot relate to the hate that they made up in their minds.”

The mother of two continues to sing through the pain. “Down in the dumps, down on my luck, down in my darkest hour / You lift me up, you give me so much power.”

Jhené hasn’t released any solo music since her 2020 album Chilombo, but it appears that new music is on the way. Her manager, Ketrina “Taz” Askew, reposted the song on her Instagram Story and announced that a “new @jheneaiko era is upon us.”

“Taking it back to simpler times, when we just put music out for the love of it,” said Taz. “Apologies @defjam and team, this one is for the Soulmates.”

Jhené and Big Sean have also been cooking up new music. In February 2022, Sean announced that they were working on a follow-up to TWENTY88’s 2016 debut.

“I’m working on a new album and new TWENTY88, me and Jhené,” he told Queen Naija on Instagram Live. “We’ve been working on it for a little bit. It’s coming along though.”

In November, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Noah.