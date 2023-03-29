Music Videos Tyler, The Creator Revives His Alter Egos in 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video / 03.29.2023

Ahead of his deluxe album this Friday, Tyler, The Creator unleashes his second song of the week for “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The DJ Drama-assisted track arrives alongside a self-directed video, which finds Tyler apologizing to his friends and lovers while dressed as the alter egos from his various albums including Goblin, Wolf, Cherry Bomb, and IGOR.

“Sorry to the guys I had to hide / Sorry to the girls I had to lie to who ain’t need to know if I was by the lake switchin’ tides, too,” he raps while dressed as his Flower Boy persona.

His apology tour ends with a shirtless Tyler viciously attacking his Call Me When You Get Lost persona, Tyler Baudelaire, leaving him bloodied on the floor.

“Sorry Not Sorry” follows “Dogtooth,” which arrived earlier in the week. Both tracks are set to appear on Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which will feature new music that didn’t make the original album.

Released in June 2022, Call Me If You Get Lost debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured appearances from Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and NBA YoungBoy.