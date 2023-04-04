News Getty Images Rich Homie Quan Apologizes to Roddy Ricch After Claiming He Removed Him From DJ Drama Song / 04.04.2023

Rich Homie Quan’s beef with Roddy Ricch is over before it began.

The “Flex” rapper caused a firestorm on social media after he accused Roddy of removing him from DJ Drama’s “FMFU,” which features Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, and Roddy.

Rich posted a video of himself listening to the track off Drama’s new album I’m Really Like That. He claimed that he was originally on the song before all three rappers, but his verse was taken off at the request of Roddy.

“I ain’t ever met Roddy. I didn’t even know he felt some type of way about me,” he said while criticizing Roddy’s music.

“Roddy got that ‘Box’ song. I bet his catalog can’t fu**k with mine [any day],” he said. “I put $10 million to his $1 million. His catalog can’t f**k with mine.”

Rich Homie Quan speaks after finding out Roddy Ricch had him removed from a song 👀 pic.twitter.com/LKFKgCZago — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) April 4, 2023

Soon after, Roddy took to his Instagram Story to respond to Rich and clear his name. He denied that he had anything to do with his removal from the track.

“@richhomiequan you too old for this internet shit but I ain’t even know u was on the phone,” he wrote. “I sent Drama the hook and let them do the rest. Ain’t never been no ni**a to stop nobody from eating especially a ni**a Ion even know. I’m aroud tho champ.”

Roddy Ricch responds to RichHomieQuan pic.twitter.com/7mpk8nsrjy — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 4, 2023

But it’s all water under the bridge. Rich shared another update, revealing that the two got on the phone and resolved their issues.

“Just got off the phone with @roddyricch,” Rich wrote on his IG Story. “Everything is smooth we settled it like men and I want to apologize for my position at the moment and take this opportunity to show everyone that through conversations we can have solutions.”

While Rich Homie Quan didn’t make DJ Drama’s album, the 14-track project does feature collaborations with Tyler, the Creator, Lil Baby and Jack Harlow.