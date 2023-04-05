DJ Drama at his listening party at The Classic Cat

Erik Voake/Getty Images

DJ Drama Names the Top 5 Most Creative People in Hip-Hop

By Devin
  /  04.05.2023

DJ Drama has worked with just about everyone in hip-hop, but who does he consider the most creative people?

While promoting his new album I’m Really Like That on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” the Gangsta Grillz legend was asked to name the top 5 most creative people in hip-hop.

He started off with his Call Me If You Get Lost collaborator Tyler, the Creator. Budden pointed out that he was biased because of their work together (Drama narrated Tyler’s album), to which Drama responded, “That’s not biased. That’s a fact.”

Drama’s list also included Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and Lil Wayne. “Once you say Wayne’s name when you talk creativity, he goes up there. So that’s four,” he said of his Dedication collaborator.

And his final spot went to himself. “This Juice shit that I just came out with is fu**in’ impeccable,” he said, referring to his album promo where he recreated the 1992 crime thriller.

Drama took on the role of Roland Bishop, played by Pac, and even recruited the film’s original cast—Omar Epps, Khalil Kain, Jermaine Hopkins, and Queen Latifah—to reprise their roles.

DJ Drama’s album I’m Really Like That dropped Friday featuring a slew of hip-hop heavyweights including Tyler, Wayne, Roddy Rich, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow.

News
DJ Drama

