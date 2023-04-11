News RCA Records SZA Announces Additional Dates for 'SOS Tour' / 04.11.2023

SZA is going back on the road.

After selling out arenas across the country earlier this year, the “Kill Bill” singer has announced new dates for her “SOS Tour” across Europe and North America, which runs through the fall.

The 10-city European trek kicks off June 1 in Amsterdam and travels to Paris, Berlin, Manchester, and London, wrapping in Dublin on June 21.

.@sza is heading out on on another leg of the #SOSTour 🤩 General onsale begins this Friday at 12pm local time right here https://t.co/xPHVX7aCfq pic.twitter.com/wNs2Tsqjlu — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 11, 2023

She then returns to North America for 21 arena dates, starting Sept. 20 in Miami with stops in Brooklyn, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before ending in Phoenix on Oct. 29.

The first leg of the 17-city North American trek, which featured Omar Apollo, began Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio and wrapped in L.A. on March 23.

The tour comes in support of SZA’s chart-topping sophomore album SOS, which was released in December and spent 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200. She plans to release a deluxe edition in the near future.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time before going on sale to the public starting Friday, April 14 at noon.

THE S.O.S. TOUR – EUROPE DATES

June 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*

June 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

June 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

June 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*

June 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*

June 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

June 17 – London, UK – The O2*

June 18 – London, UK – The O2*

June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

*With Support from RAYE

THE S.O.S. TOUR – NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Sept. 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sept. 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sept. 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Sept. 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct. 1 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct. 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct. 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct. 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct. 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct. 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Oct. 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Oct. 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct. 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo