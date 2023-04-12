News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The Weeknd Announces New Project 'The Idol Vol. 1' / 04.12.2023

A new era is approaching for The Weeknd.

The XO crooner has officially announced his next project The Idol Vol. 1. Taking to his social accounts, he shared a clip of himself in the studio with Mike Dean working on a cinematic track.

“THE IDOL VOL. 1 💿 coming soon,” he tweeted.

THE IDOL VOL. 1 💿 coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste) pic.twitter.com/1dPY0bMntO — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 12, 2023

While he didn’t provide further details, it appears that the multi-part album will serve as a companion to his upcoming HBO series, which he created with “Euphoria’s” Sam Levinson.

Earlier in the week, he previewed two new songs on Instagram Live including a collaboration with Future, which is called “Double Fantasy.” The other song, “Jealous Guy,” features Mike Dean on saxophone and samples John Lennon’s song of the same name. He also shared a series of photos of the late Beatle on Instagram.

The Weeknd just previewed a new song featuring Future with production from Mike Dean 🔥pic.twitter.com/HCAQK5bQhi — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 11, 2023

The Weeknd previewed new music on IG Live 👀 (@therealmikedean on the sax too 🎷)pic.twitter.com/lJbF5cqfhq — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 11, 2023

It’s unclear where The Idol Vol. 1 will fall in The Weeknd’s discography. Following the release of Dawn FM in January, he told fans that they were “experiencing a new trilogy.”

i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy? pic.twitter.com/G5TfjvJVyM — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 10, 2022

The Weeknd has yet to announce a premiere date for “The Idol.” The series was greenlit back in November 2021, but has been plagued by controversy and delays.

While he readies new music, Abel will return to the road this summer for the European leg of his “After Hours Till Dawn Tour,” which kicks off in June. If you’re at Coachella, you can catch him performing during Metro Boomin’s set on Friday.