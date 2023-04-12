The Weeknd poses with Canadian Career & Canadian Diamond Certification Plaques backstage during the

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Weeknd Announces New Project 'The Idol Vol. 1'

By Devin
  /  04.12.2023

A new era is approaching for The Weeknd.

The XO crooner has officially announced his next project The Idol Vol. 1. Taking to his social accounts, he shared a clip of himself in the studio with Mike Dean working on a cinematic track.

“THE IDOL VOL. 1 💿 coming soon,” he tweeted.

While he didn’t provide further details, it appears that the multi-part album will serve as a companion to his upcoming HBO series, which he created with “Euphoria’s” Sam Levinson.

Earlier in the week, he previewed two new songs on Instagram Live including a collaboration with Future, which is called “Double Fantasy.” The other song, “Jealous Guy,” features Mike Dean on saxophone and samples John Lennon’s song of the same name. He also shared a series of photos of the late Beatle on Instagram.

It’s unclear where The Idol Vol. 1 will fall in The Weeknd’s discography. Following the release of Dawn FM in January, he told fans that they were “experiencing a new trilogy.”

The Weeknd has yet to announce a premiere date for “The Idol.” The series was greenlit back in November 2021, but has been plagued by controversy and delays.

While he readies new music, Abel will return to the road this summer for the European leg of his “After Hours Till Dawn Tour,” which kicks off in June. If you’re at Coachella, you can catch him performing during Metro Boomin’s set on Friday.

News
The Weeknd

TRENDING
News

Chlöe Bailey Reacts Amid Reported Low Album Sales

The singer’s debut “In Pieces” failed to debut in the top 100.
By Devin
04.10.2023
News

Rihanna Buys $21 Million Century City Penthouse

The billionaire singer is moving on up.
By Devin
04.11.2023
News

Drake Reacts After Rick Ross Mistaken for Him

“At least they know we identical twins,” he joked.
By Devin
04.10.2023
News

Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New Forehead Tattoo

The new ink sits in place of his pink diamond.
By Devin
04.09.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories