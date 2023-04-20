New Music Nicki Minaj Joins Kim Petras on 'Alone' / 04.20.2023

It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras.

Just a week after dropping her collaboration with Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj joins Kim Petras on her new single “Alone.”

The dance floor-ready bop samples Alice Deejay’s ’90s euro-dance hit “Better Off Alone,” one of Kim’s favorite songs from her childhood.

The queen of rap adds a playful verse to the track. “It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras / Main character syndrome, they extras,” she raps. “We ain’t answering questions / Click on a bitch before she finish her sentence.”

Nicki has been back in feature mode as she prepares for her long-awaited fifth album. In the past month, she teamed up with Ice Spice (“Princess Diana (Remix)”) and NBA YoungBoy (“WTF”).