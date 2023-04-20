Nicki Minaj Joins Kim Petras on 'Alone'
/ 04.20.2023
It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras.
Just a week after dropping her collaboration with Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj joins Kim Petras on her new single “Alone.”
The dance floor-ready bop samples Alice Deejay’s ’90s euro-dance hit “Better Off Alone,” one of Kim’s favorite songs from her childhood.
The queen of rap adds a playful verse to the track. “It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras / Main character syndrome, they extras,” she raps. “We ain’t answering questions / Click on a bitch before she finish her sentence.”
Nicki has been back in feature mode as she prepares for her long-awaited fifth album. In the past month, she teamed up with Ice Spice (“Princess Diana (Remix)”) and NBA YoungBoy (“WTF”).
TRENDING
Drake Clowned Over Abs After Posting Thirst Trap
Some fans accused him of surgically enhancing his body.
04.19.2023
Latto Appears to Take Shots at Nicki Minaj During Coachella Performance
“We tired of the subtweets this year.”
04.17.2023
NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Welcomes His 11th Child
The rapper is already a father to 10 children by eight different women.
04.18.2023
Young Thug Trial Erupts in Chaos as Defendant Screams From Holding Cell
Thug’s lawyer claims the outburst was orchestrated.
04.20.2023