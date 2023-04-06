NBA Youngboy and Nicki Minaj

Getty Images

NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj Team Up on 'WTF'

By Devin
  /  04.06.2023

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj reunite.

As he gears up for his new album Don’t Try This at Home, the Baton Rouge rapper enlists the rap queen for his new single “WTF.” Over a heavy-hitting beat, the dynamic duo trades rapid-fire rhymes.

The song is set to appear on Don’t Try This at Home, which arrives April 21. The 33-track set marks YoungBoy’s second album this year following January’s I Rest My Case, his Motown Records debut.

This marks YoungBoy and Nicki’s third collaboration following “I Admit” off last year’s Ma’ I Got a Family. They also teamed up on Mike WiLL Made-It’s 2020 single “What That Speed Bout!?”

Nicki has more music on the way. She has collaborated with Kim Petras on the latter’s new single “Alone,” which drops April 21.

New Music
NBA YoungBoy
Nicki Minaj

