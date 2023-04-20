News Lil Uzi Vert Responds to 'Leslie' Alter Ego Criticism / 04.20.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is taking on a new persona.

While in Thailand for Rolling Loud, the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper introduced his new alter ego “Leslie.” Uzi shared a series of photos in which he rocks straight hair and bangs with pink nails.

“Leslie was in Thailand 🇹🇭,” he wrote in his caption.

Uzi’s new alter ego was seemingly inspired by Ken Jeong’s character from The Hangover film series.

He also shared a video in which he recited one of Leslie Chow’s famous lines from the movie franchise. “Toodaloo motherfu**ers,” he said while smoking a cigarette.

But Uzi’s new persona was not well received by everyone, inciting jokes and hateful comments on social media. “This man looks like someone’s auntie,” wrote one person, while another claimed he was having a “mental breakdown.”

Even Uzi’s collaborator Nicki Minaj weighed in, comparing Uzi’s pink look to hers from Young Money’s “BedRock” video.

Lil Uzi Vert, a 30 year old man, is turning into a teenage girl named, “Leslie” pic.twitter.com/5FXYb4D2ai — STREET MEDIA TV  (@streetmediatv) April 18, 2023

Nicki Minaj shares picture of Lil Uzi’s new alter ego “Leslie” with lyrics from Bed Rock 😂 pic.twitter.com/aZu1cw6LMr — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) April 17, 2023

However, Uzi doesn’t seem fazed by the Leslie haters. Taking to his Instagram Story, he brushed off the criticism.

“Chow understand people don’t like ways of chow,” he wrote. “But chow don’t give af chow rich & and never look back …..Suck my Monkey tail LESLIE OUT.”

Back in July, Uzi faced more scrutiny when he changed his pronouns to “they/them.” He updated his Instagram profile bio to reflect the change.