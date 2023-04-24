News Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Nick Cannon Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Female Rap / 04.24.2023

Nick Cannon is giving the ladies their flowers.

While promoting his new radio show “The Daily Cannon,” the father of 12 paid a visit to Bootleg Kev where he was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of female rap. He narrowed in down to three GOATs—Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, and Lauryn Hill.

“Nicki is a GOAT whatever her gender is. She is one of the coldest artists in the last decade,” Nick said. “You can’t sleep on her skill, her pen, sonically she changed the game.”

He went on to hail Nicki as the queen of rap. “Gender aside, sex aside, she is dope,” he added. “The only person to me that has the same level of talent and that we should even be comparing her to is Lauryn Hill.”

Nick Cannon says Nicki, Missy Elliott, and Lauryn Hill are the female rap Mount Rushmore when it comes to talent, and he names his Top 5/6 rappers of all time Via: @BootlegKev pic.twitter.com/5EuFCnBWIo — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 23, 2023

At first, Nick debated between Nicki and Lil’ Kim before choosing Nicki after Kev said that Kim didn’t “write her sh*t.”

After hearing Nick’s flattering words, Nicki—who also earned a spot on the Spotify x RapCaviar Mount Rushmore of the 2010s—reposted the interview clip and responded with the heart hand emoji.

During the interview, Nick also revealed his overall top MCs of all time including Tupac, Ice Cube, and JAY-Z, who he called the “best to ever do it.” His list rounded out with Eminem, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.

On Monday, Nick launched his new radio show “The Daily Cannon” on Amazon’s Amp app where he welcomed his first guest, NLE Choppa.