News Jack Harlow Announces Surprise Album 'Jackman.' / 04.26.2023

You ready?

In a surprise move, Jack Harlow has announced his third studio album Jackman., which will be available this Friday, April 28.

He made the big announcement just 48 hours before the album’s release. He also shared the cover art, which finds Young Harleezy shirtless in a back alley.

“Jackman. My new album. Out this Friday – 4/28,” he tweeted.

Jackman. My new album. Out this Friday – 4/28 pic.twitter.com/ZOyUppwXIu — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 26, 2023

The album arrives nearly one year after his last project Come Home the Kids Miss You, which spawned the chart-topping hit “First Class” and featured appearances from Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne.

In addition to new music, Harlow is gearing up to make his acting debut in a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, which will be available to stream May 19 on Hulu.

The Louisville native has a big week ahead. He is also set to be honored with the “Hometown Heroes” award in Kentucky next week.