Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim

Swizz Beatz Responds to Potential Verzuz with Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim

By Devin
  /  04.27.2023

A Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim Verzuz could still be in the works.

Swizz Beatz has reignited talks of a potential matchup between the hip-hop icons. During his appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” he was asked if fans will get to see the rap rivals go head to head in his and Timbaland’s competition series.

“I can’t say it yet,” said Swizz while acknowledging that it was not out of the realm of possibility.

It’s been almost a year since the last Verzuz with DJ Nelson and Luny Tunes in July 2022. The series has been on hiatus due in part to Swizz and Timbaland’s legal battle with Triller, which has since been resolved.

But Swizz said it will be worth the wait. “Just know that if you gon’ wait this long for Verzuz, it’s gon’ definitely be worth the time,” he teased. “If anything people know about me, if I’m being quiet, things are happening. ”

There has been chatter about a Nicki Minaj vs. Lil’ Kim Verzuz since last year. In March 2022, Nicki said she would entertain a potential battle. “I do think there might be a female or two…” she told Houston’s 97.9 The Box.

While speaking with Joe Budden, he suggested that only Kim and Missy Elliott could go up against her. “It’s just Kim and Missy, and maybe Lauryn [Hill],” he said.

However, Nicki remained coy about a potential opponent. “I’m not saying anybody’s name,” she said.

If she were to participate, Nicki said she would approach it as a celebration and not a battle. “I approach those things as a rap fan, not as Nicki Minaj,” she said. “It’s just about if somebody can play their joints and have people reminisce and go crazy.”

