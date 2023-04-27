Tyler, The Creator attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Tyler, the Creator Doesn't Want His Music Released Posthumously

By Devin
  /  04.27.2023

Tyler, the Creator wants you to enjoy his music while he’s alive.

Following last month’s deluxe release of Call Me If You Get Lost, the Golf Wang rapper played an intimate show at El Rey Theatre in L.A. on Wednesday night, which was announced just hours before and sold out within minutes.

At one point, he told fans that they shouldn’t expect any music from him after he dies. That’s why he decided to release the eight additional Estate Sale tracks now because his will prohibits the release of posthumous music.

“I have it in in my will that if I die, they can’t put no fu**ing post[humous] album out,” he said as the crowd cheered.

He joked that he didn’t want his music released when he’s gone with some “random feature on it, some ni**a I didn’t f**k with.”

Anderson .Paak echoed a similar sentiment about his posthumous music when he tattooed his wishes on his right forearm.

“When I’m gone please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached,” reads the tat. “Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

During Wednesday’s show, Tyler also performed his leaked song “Penny,” which samples Rich Boy’s “Throw Some D’s.” He revealed that it was one of the first songs he recorded for Call Me If You Get Lost in 2019 and is also his bodyguard’s favorite song.

