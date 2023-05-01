Pop Smoke attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show

Pop Smoke Has No Posthumous Music Left, Says Manager

Pop Smoke’s posthumous music may be in short supply.

The late rapper’s manager/producer Rico Beats revealed that there won’t be more Pop Smoke albums because there’s no unreleased music left in the vault.

He made the revelation after a fan messaged him and asked if there were “plans for Pop’s remaining music.”

“Who said he had music left,” Rico Beats responded.

After the fan expressed his disappointment, he added, “What else ya want pop died 3 years ago how much more music ya think he did in one year.”

He also claimed that Pop would not have approved of most of the posthumous music. “If pop was a live he would not approved 99 percent of the stuff they put out.”

Pop was tragically killed during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills in February 2020. Since his death, his estate has released two chart-topping posthumous albums including 2020’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which spawned platinum hits including “For the Night” and “Dior.”

A second posthumous set, Faith, arrived a year later featuring collaborations with Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Kanye West, and Pharrell.

Posthumous music has become increasing popular and lucrative for rappers including Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion, who have achieved more commercial success after death.

However, it remains a contentious topic among artists. Tyler, the Creator recently made headlines after he announced that his will prohibits his unreleased music from being released after he dies. Anderson .Paak also got a tattoo forbidding the release of posthumous music.

Pop Smoke

