Brent Faiyaz and Marshmello Team Up on 'Fell in Love' / 05.04.2023

Can you feel the love?

Brent Faiyaz teams up with producer/DJ Marshmello on their new collaboration “Fell in Love.” The R&B crooner adds his silky smooth touch to the summer-ready jam, which arrives alongside a music video.

“You ain’t fell in love with me / You fell in love with the man I could be,” he sings over the Marshmello groove.

The song follows the release of Brent’s album Wasteland, which was released last summer. You can catch him live on his “F*ck the World, It’s a Wasteland” tour, which kicks off July 16 and travels across North America and Europe through November.

Brent continues to make big moves. He recently announced a new partnership with UnitedMasters, which includes a record label and creative agency for his independent endeavors.

Fall in love with their new collab below.