Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Arrested on Gun Charge / 05.05.2023

Young Thug’s brother is behind bars once again.

Quantavious Grier, better known as Unfoonk, was arrested on a gun charge just months after he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

According to WSB-TV, the rapper was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday on charges of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, persons associated with a criminal street gang to participate in illegal activity, and some minor traffic offenses.

As part of his negotiated guilty plea, Unfoonk was sentenced to 12 years, with two years commuted to time served and 10 years probation. He must also perform 750 hours of community service, abide by 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and cannot have a gun.

Additionally, Unfoonk is not allowed to talk to Thug or any of the other co-defendants. He must testify if called, but he is allowed to assert his Fifth Amendment right.

Unfoonk is among eight defendants, including Gunna, who took a plea deal in the months leading up to trial. Upon his release from jail, Unfoonk responded to those who called him a snitch.

“Damn people really think I told on my own brother smh,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “Show me in my paperwork I told on anybody lol, I’m not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings.”

Jury selection began earlier this year for the remaining 14 defendants including Thug.