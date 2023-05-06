News Scott Dudelson / Contributor + Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk Hints at New Lil Uzi Vert Album / 05.06.2023

After a brief hiatus, Lil Durk has been highly active on social media, building buzz for his forthcoming LP, Almost Healed. Last night (May 5), the Chicago-bred emcee set his comment section ablaze after hinting at Lil Uzi Vert’s highly anticipated P!nk Tape dropping soon in his caption. “I gotta hurry up and drop before Uzi. Fxckkkkkkkkkkkk hold on. I’m almost healed,” he exclaimed.

Growth from Lil Durk

Lil Durk’s fans are hungry for new music from the multiplatinum rapper. It’s been over one year since the release of 7220, which boasted features from Gunna, Future, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. This time, Durk wants to show his progression as an all-around artist. Ahead of his eighth studio album, he told XXL, “I can think better to myself. Not a lot of opinions around. Not a lot of bad opinions around. I had to change my circle. I’m tryna win.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2.0 (@lildurk)

The “Voice of the Heroes” rapper has been making good on this promise. Last month, he announced The Durk Banks Endowment Fund, a brand-new initiative to provide exceptional students from his hometown of Chicago with scholarships to Howard University. The exciting announcement came after a surprise performance at the legendary HBCU’s spring concert.

Lil Durk has been full of surprises lately. He’s been using social media to tease everything from his relationship with India, his new song “All My Life” with J. Cole, and now Lil Uzi Vert’s P!nk Tape release date. Like Durk, Lil Uzi Vert has hinted at new music for a while. DJ Drama has used every opportunity to champion Uzi’s work ethic during the recording process. With “Just Wanna Rock” being a viral smash, the bar is set for the Generation Now recording artist’s newest full-length effort. The album is set to drop any day now. In the meantime, fans are welcome to preorder Lil Durk’s upcoming album, Almost Healed, slated to release on May 12.