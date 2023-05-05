News Lil Durk Announces New Album 'Almost Healed' / 05.05.2023

Lil Durk’s new album is almost here.

After much anticipation, the Chicago rapper has announced details surrounding the project, now titled Almost Healed. Fans won’t have to wait much longer as the album is set to arrive at streaming services on Friday, May 12 and is now available for pre-order.

Durk revealed the release date and black-and-white cover art after receiving 100,000 comments on his Instagram post. “Y’all won 🏆 100k comments ✅ May 12th Pre save now,” he told fans.

The album, which was previously titled The Voice 2.0, will reflect his personal and professional evolution.

“Growth. That’s what the 2.0 stand for, just be on another level,” he told XXL in a recent interview. “Just not only music-wise, like the things around me like I told you, growing from the friends around me, management. Sitting with the mayor. We doin’ big charity things. Neighborhood Heroes, the foundation I got.”

Almost Healed will also feature an appearance from J. Cole on the inspirational anthem “All My Life,” for which they recently shot a video.

“We were just trying to figure out like what’s the right person to put on it,” Durk said of the Dr. Luke-produced track. “‘Cause it’s one of those songs where if it’s not the right person to do the second verse… I feel like Cole can bring the energy that I’m looking for to it.”

Almost Healed marks the follow-up to 7220, which was released in March 2022 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.